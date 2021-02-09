First State readies for another ACA enrollment period

Starting next week., Delawareans get another chance to sign up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act.

This opportunity was created by President Biden’s January 28th Executive Order creating a three month enrollment period starting on February 15th t in response to the ongoing COVID-1 pandemic.

Those eligible under the enrollment period will have 30 days after they apply to choose a plan from the Health Insurance Marketplace created by

To apply, you need your full name, Social Security number, birth dates of those applying, paystubs, W-2 forms or other information about family’s income, and legal documents for eligible immigrants.

Governor John Carney supports the move.

"I thought it was a good thing to enable people who may have been left without health insurance or coverage to be able to to sign up," said Carney. "There are some logistical issues around that for sure which is why they have those enrollment periods of time, and I don't know what our experience in Delaware has been."

Division of Public Health director Dr, Karyl Rattay adds this is good news as the pandemic continues.

"I think it's certainly a very positive thing and I know that (DHSS) Secretary Magarik has her finger on this," said Rattay.

The plans on the marketplace offer coverage of pre-existing medical conditions, outpatient care, emergency services, hospitalization, prescription drugs, mental health and substance use disorder services, lab services and pediatric services.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware is the only insurer offering ACA healthcare plans in the First State. Delta Dental and Dominion Dental are the two dental insurers.

Over 25,000 Delawareans signed up for coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace this year during the initial enrollment period, a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

You can enroll in marketplace coverage at www.HealthCare.gov or www.CuidadodeSalud.gov or by calling 1 (800) 318-2596 (TTY: 1 855 889-4325).

For more information you can go to www.ChooseHealthDE.com.