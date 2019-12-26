First State holiday high school hoop tournaments tip-off Friday

A pair of annual holiday basketball tournaments showcasing top high school talent from the First Stae and beyond return this weekend.

The 2019 edition of the Slam Dunk to the Beach boys’ high school basketball tournament gets underway Friday in Lewes.

Two of First State teams are in action at Cape Henlopen High School on the first day of the three-day tourney.

The state’s top ranked team, Sanford, hits the hardwood, facing Lake Clifton High School of Maryland at 6:30 p.m.

And host Cape Henlopen kicks-off the tournament at noon against New York’s St. Raymond’s High.

The state’s number-two team, Dover High, is also at the Slam Dunk to the Beach. It plays its first game Saturday at 3 p.m. against Eleanor Roosevelt High of Maryland.

The girls’ Diamond State Classic also gets started Friday)at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington.

The four-day tournament features 8 of the top 10 girls’ teams in Delaware, including top-ranked Conrad Schools of Science. Conrad faces Seminaire Saint-Francois from Canada Friday night at 6.

Host St. Elizabeth’s, ranked third in the state, battles Ohio’s Centerville High at 7:45 p.m.