First State health officials report Salmonella cases from cut fruit

Delaware is among states in the region to see a Salmonella outbreak resulting from recalled cut fruit.

The state’s Division of Public Health is reporting 26 confirmed cases in school children ages four to 17 in New Castle County.

The affected schools are in the Red Clay and Colonial School Districts, and the Community Education Building in downtown Wilmington.

The New Jersey-based company Tailor Cut Fruit recalled several of its products because of a possible risk of Salmonella on Dec. 7.

The recalled products were also distributed to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

DPH says the shelf life of those products has expired and they are no longer in circulation, adding “there is currently no ongoing risk to the children in these school districts due to the recalled fruit, and no risk to the general public as the recalled items were not sold in grocery stores.”

DPH adds it is likely anyone who would have become ill from consuming the recalled fruit has already done so.

Salmonella is common and can have similar symptoms to the flu including fever and gastrointestinal illness. It usually lasts four to seven days.