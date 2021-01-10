 First State COVID hospitalizations hit another new high | Delaware First Media
Delaware’s sets another record for COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

State officials report hospitalizations reached 472 Saturday, the second straight day they hit a new high.

62 people are in critical condition.

Delaware also recorded 801 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The state’s seven day rolling average is now up to nearly 832 cases per day and the percentage of positive tests stands just below10 percent – at 9.7.

The state also announced 3 more COVID-related deaths, lifting Delaware’s death toll to 972 people. 

All three victims were over 86 years old and from Kent County.  They each had underlying health conditions and were long-term care facility residents.

Delaware is now over 65,000 total cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The state has conducted over 1 million tests.

coronanvirus
covid-19

