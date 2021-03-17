First State continues push to vaccinate seniors

Seniors 65 and over get another opportunity to receive a COVID vaccination this weekend in Dover.

The state is opening up additional appointments for anyone in that group that lives, works, or receives healthcare in Delaware at Dover International Speedway.

The mass drive-thru vaccination event there takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Multiple invitations to those still on the state's waiting list have not filled all available slots. About 2,600 appointments remained as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered on Friday and Sunday, and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Saturday. The drive-thru event usually takes 15 or 20 minutes followed by a short observation period.

Sign-up is available at at thr state's website. The scheduling website will only accept appointments from those 65 and up and photo ID is required at the vaccination event in order to prove age.

This weekend’s event will also vaccinate frontline and other essential employees who are signing up via outreach directly to employers, and will provide second doses to teachers and childcare workers who received a first dose in February at Dover Speedway.







