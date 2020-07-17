First State braces for mid-summer heat wave

Excessive heat is coming to Delaware this weekend.

Temperatures will start to rise Saturday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Valerie Meola says the worst of it starts Sunday.

"It looks like that really starts to pick up on Sunday and especially Monday, the peak of the heat days, and then Tuesday as well and Wednesday could be a continuation of that."

Meola adds highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 90’s, with highs in the upper 90’s on Monday then back to the low-to-mid 90’s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meola says it’s important to stay hydrated, and she offers other ways to beat the heat.

"Drink plenty of water, and try to stay away from carbonated or really sugary beverages, sometimes those can impact you a little more in extreme heat. So water is your best bet. You also want to stay in shady areas as much as possible or inside with air conditioning or fans blowing. It's going to be uncomfortable outside."

You’re also reminded to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the worst of the heat.

Meola notes the heat index, which is what it will feel like, will get over 100 during the heatwave - and possibly as high as 110 degrees on Monday.