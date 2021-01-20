First State adds 5 to COVID death toll, another prison death reported

Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 5 for a second straight day, hitting 1,026 Wednesday.

The 5 victims announced by state health officials were all over 74-years-old with underlying conditions. One was a long-term care facility resident

The Department of Correction (DOC) also announced the state’s 13th inmate death related to COVID Wednesday. It’s only the second since early September.

Michael Harris, a 40-year-old inmate Sussex Correctional Institution died Tuesday night. He had multiple underlying conditions.

DOC also notes it has 84 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. 21 inmates are symptomatic and 2 are hospitalized.

Statewide hospitalizations from COVID-19 ticked up by two to 456. 53 people are considered in critical condition.

The average number of new positive cases remains below 700 with the 7-day average of tests returning positive still hovering around 9 percent. The state is performing around 8,500 tests per day.



