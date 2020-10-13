First-round applications open for Nonprofit Support Fund

Eligible Delaware nonprofits have until the end of the week to apply to the Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund.

This is the first round of funding from the fund, which is distributing $25 million in Federal CARES Act dollars exclusively to nonprofits.

“This Fund is a partnership between the State of Delaware and New Castle County. They received federal dollars through the CARES Act to provide financial support and relief related to expenses because of the pandemic,” said Sheila Bravo, president and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA).

She says DANA, the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF), Philanthropy Delaware and United Way of Delaware (UWDE) are managing the program.

Bravo notes that two more rounds of grants are planned since the pandemic related expenses that nonprofits face are expected to continue through December 30th.

Nonprofits have until this Friday, October 16, 2020 to apply here.