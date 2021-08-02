Estranged boyfriend charged for murder months after woman's remains found in New Castle County home

Prosecutors have filed murder charges against the estranged boyfriend of a woman found dead in her New Castle County home months ago.

35-year-old Justin Chaffier of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania has been indicted - charged with First Degree Murder and Stalking following the investigation into the murder of Nicole Crawford.

Crawford was pronounced dead on the scene when her remains were found in the bedroom of her Bear-area home in February.

Crawford’s mother contacted New Castle County police after visiting the home following calls from Crawford’s employer saying she had missed work.

In a statement, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said “Nobody should ever have to know the pain that the Crawford family is experiencing.”

A multistate investigation identified Chaffier as Crawford’s estranged boyfriend and later as a suspect in her murder.

According the New Castle County Police, Chaffier is currently being held in Montgomery County, PA jail awaiting sentencing following a rape conviction. He will face extradition to Delaware at a later time.

Officials are urging anyone with any details on Chaffier to contact county police.