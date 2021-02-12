Enlighten Me: UD students cover the COVID-19 pandemic

In recent weeks, The Green has taken time to highlight work created by student journalists at the high school and college levels.

This week, we return to the University of Delaware where, despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, students continue to do their work telling stories about issues and topics they find interesting and important.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we highlight pieces produced by UD Communications students covering the pandemic from a student perspective.

The UD football team is back in the field this month, practicing for a spring football season that starts March 6th. It's a season the team hopes will help replace what it and its fans missed out on last fall. Junior Communications major Anthony Dolphin takes a look at the road to this unusual season.

With the pandemic limiting what people can do at schools, bars and churches, people have shifted their lives to fit the new normal. Senior Communications major Kayla Williams reports that means indulging new interests.

Senior Communications major Alexa Korfine spent time talking with area healthcare workers, who have shown remarkable resilience and professional dedication despite a fear of becoming infected and infecting others.

These stories were pieces produced by UD Communications class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.