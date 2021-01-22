Enlighten Me: UD students cover the COVID-19 pandemic

The Green regularly takes time to highlight work created by student journalists, including those at the University of Delaware.

And despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic - these students continue to do their work telling stories about issues and topics they find interesting and important.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we highlight pieces produced by UD Communications students covering the pandemic from a student perspective.

Enlighten Me offers a sample of work from student journalists at the Univ. of Delaware.

We start with senior Communications Major Callie Westerlund – who notes it’s been nearly a year since the pandemic forced UD to closed its doors – and catches up with seniors who were devastated to have their final semester cut short.

Next up, we hear another senior Communications major Quinn Kirkpatrick - who reports that during the pandemic, local businesses faced some nearly insurmountable obstacles to keep serving customers leading them to reinvent their marketing and service plans.

These stories were pieces produced by UD Communications class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.