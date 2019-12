Back in 2016, the USDA funded a three-year study on how advertising affects the sales of Christmas trees in Delaware.

But over the course of study the group of growers participating dropped from 30 to 12.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino speaks with Rosanne Conlon of Turning Point Farms in Hartly about what, if anything, was learned from the study and why the number of Christmas Tree Growers in Delaware is shrinking.