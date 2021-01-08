Enlighten Me: Methane and salt marshes

Salt marshes are known as a “sink” for global warming-causing carbon.

That’s important for Delaware, since the small, coastal state has lots of these ecosystems.

But what scientists didn’t know is that they also hold another, even more potent greenhouse gas - methane. That’s the conclusion of research out of the University of Delaware.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks UD researcher Rodrigo Vargas about how science missed this detail, and what it might mean for mitigating climate change.