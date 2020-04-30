Delaware Public Media

Emergency order update adds protections for renters as advocates warn of mass evictions

Gov. John Carney has modified his State of Emergency Order to help seniors apply for a tax credit program and to protect renters.


Carney’s 14th emergency order modification extends the deadline for the Senior School Property Tax Credit Program from April 30 to June 1. 

It also adds protections for renters who stay past the end of their leases— since it argues the pandemic makes it difficult to find new housing. The modification prevents landlords from charging these holdover renters the double rent, pro-rated daily, that is allowed under state code, or from holding them responsible for further losses. 

Carney said in a statement Delaware still faces a “very serious situation” with the virus. 

Earlier Thursday the ACLU of Delaware announced along with several local faith and advocacy organizations it was calling on Carney to act to prevent mass evictions when the State of Emergency ends — and prohibit retaliation against tenants who assert their rights under the current eviction moratorium. 

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control also announced Thursday teens and adults must bring face masks when they enter state parks — and wear them when they cannot maintain distance from other visitors. Those failing to do so could be asked to leave.

The Governor’s last emergency order update required Delawareans to wear face coverings in public.

 

Tags: 
renters
state of emergency
Gov. John Carney
Emergency Order
landlords
DNREC
eviction
ACLU of Delaware

