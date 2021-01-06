Ellen Magee sworn in to serve as Sussex County Register of Wills

Sussex County gets a new Register of Wills.

Gov. John Carney appointed Sussex County farmer and small business owner Ellen Magee to the post last weekend and she was sworn in Tuesday by retired Court of Chancery Chancellor William Chandler.

Magee replaces Cindy Green, who won the District 2 on Sussex County Council in November.

In a statement, Magee said “it was an honor to be appointed by Gov. Carney and will be a privilege to serve as the new Register of Wills.”

Magee added that she plans to ensure the Sussex County Register of Wills office runs efficiently and in accordance with state laws.

The Sussex Register of Wills office will now be up for election in November 2022.