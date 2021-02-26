Elizabeth Wells, 62: John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

My sister loved John Denver, and her favorite song was "Country Roads." As a child, Elizabeth wanted to meet him. At the time, the concept of distance had no meaning to her, and she was a master escape artist! On one occasion, she made it several blocks before a family friend found her in her pajamas, no shoes, on her way to meet her friend — John Denver. Hearing the song always makes me think of Elizabeth and her big love. She loved with her whole heart. --Alison Wells, sister

