Elevated levels of coronavirus spread continue in Delaware

Statewide hospitalizations have ticked up by one to another new record 474. 55 of those cases are considered critical.

State officials are reporting 733 new positive cases for Tuesday. This brings Delaware’s seven day rolling average up to more than 785.

There have also been three more deaths related to the virus in the state - all involved people with underlying health conditions.

This brings Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll to 994.

And the average percentage of positive tests continues to hover below 10 percent.

The state has surpassed 30,000 administered doses of the vaccine - though officials say there is a lag to that data.

To date, more than 67,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Delaware out of more than a million tests.