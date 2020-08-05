Each county assessing damage from Isaias

Delaware is assessing the damage up and down the state in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Heavy rain, winds and at least one confirmed tornado battered the First State Tuesday morning.

The tornado affected areas of Kent and New Castle Counties. At least 10 buildings in Dover were condemned including the historic William Henry Middle School and the Union Missionary Baptist Church.

“We continue to be in a storm mode where we are putting power back in service and cleaning up fallen trees and the debris in the streets,” said Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen.

Flooding was also reported in all three counties with New Castle County getting the most rain. Some areas experienced more than six inches of rain in just a few hours.

Multiple dramatic water rescues were performed in the Hockessin area Tuesday as people were trapped in their cars in flooded streets.

“It’s really important for folks, especially as these flood waters start to recede, please don’t drive through them,” said Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) spokesman Jeff Sands. “Just use extreme caution and try to stay safe.”

Sands says about a dozen families in Dover and another dozen in New Castle County were put up in motels after being displaced by the storm.

County Emergency Management teams were out assessing damage Wednesday. Sands says the total dollar amount is not yet clear but adds the state will be looking into applying for federal aid through various avenues.