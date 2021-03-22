E-commerce company Newacme bringing 34 jobs with expansion in New Castle

An online retail, warehousing and distribution company is adding jobs in New Castle.

The Oregon-based Newacme chose the First State for its east coast expansion.

The company is investing $1.5 million to upgrade a newly developed 217,000 square foot warehouse at the Delaware Logistics Park in New Castle. It will add 34 new jobs.

“Bringing the company to Delaware is wonderful, because we’re bringing those 34 new jobs; we’re bringing investment into the state which, of course, increases the tax base,” said Delaware Prosperity Partnership Business Development Manager Megan Kopistecki.

Newacme does both direct-to-consumer and third-party e-commerce with locations on the West Coast and in Europe.

60 percent of its business is on the East Coast and the company wanted a location along the I-95 corridor.

Kopistecki says attracting small to mid-sized businesses to the state is part of an ongoing strategy.

“If one company faces challenges there are still a lot of other employers in the community, so you’re not facing huge numbers of layoffs,” she said.

The State Department of Labor is working with Newacme on its hiring and Delaware’s Council on Development Finance approved a more than $44,000 performance-based grant to sweeten the deal.

The warehouse is expected to be up and running later this year.