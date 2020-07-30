Delaware Public Media

DSU unveils more details about plan to test students, staff

By 11 minutes ago
  • Milton Pratt / Delaware Public Media

Delaware State University is among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities getting help with COVID-19 testing.

The support is coming from a partnership between the nonprofit Testing for America, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College Fund.

"The results are slated to come back within 24 to 34 hours, that's what's great because we need to know readily,” Testing for America advisor Dr. Joan Coker told NBC’s Today Show. 

DSU is requiring students and staff to get tested before coming to campus this fall, and tests will be administered on campus throughout the semester.

Dr. Coker says these tests will provide more accuracy than other COVID-19 tests, and it will reduce false negatives.

"At this point we know the full genealogy of the virus, therefore we'll do gene sequencing of the virus so it's a simple yes or no, and in as such we'll be able to sequence very quickly we'll be able to wrap up and we're hopeful to wrap up ten to thousands of tests per day,” said Coker. “Most of our vendors are even hopeful that we may be able to get up to 100,000 tests per day, it's amazing."

DSU President Dr. Tony Allen on NBC’s Today Show said the new partnership will help keep the university community safe.

"We created an opening plan that had the basics of science with Testing for America and the testing protocol at the heart of it and it extended all the things we know will keep us safe and our university community safe throughout the fall semester,” he said. 

DSU officials say the university will convert one of its residence halls this fall into a quarantine area for COVID-positive patients.

 

Tags: 
DSU
testing for america
covid-19
coronavirus
school reopening
delaware state university

Related Content

DSU announces 75% on-campus residency and 'robust' testing protocol for fall semester

By Jul 7, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Delaware State University unveiled a plan for reopening this fall that includes regular testing of students for the coronavirus.


DSU to expand into downtown Dover with Wesley College acquisition

By Jul 9, 2020
Milton Pratt / Delaware Public Media

Delaware State University is buying financially troubled Wesley College in Dover. 


DSU delays announcement of fall plan due to concerns over virus surge

By Jun 30, 2020
Delaware Public Media

The country broke its record for daily new cases of the coronavirus last week. The resurgence is causing one university in Delaware to think twice about its fall plan.

Student Emergency Relief Fund at DSU hits $1 million mark

By Jun 22, 2020
Delaware Public Media

A Student Emergency Relief Fund helping Delaware State University students struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic has hit its initial $1 million dollar goal.

 


DSU students to move out of dorms starting next week, DeLauder named Provost

By Tony Gorman May 19, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Delaware State University students can return to campus starting next week to gather their belongings from the dorms.  It’s their first time back since campus closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Carney leaning toward mix of in-person and online learning this fall

By Jul 28, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Gov. John Carney says the state is leaning towards reopening schools with a hybrid between in-person and online learning. But a final decision won’t be made until next week. 