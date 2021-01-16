DSU joins collaboration with Apple's Propel Center

Delaware State University is partnering with the Propel Center, a new global Historically Black Colleges and Universities Headquarters for Innovation

The Propel Center is part of Apple’s $100 million Racial and Equity and Justice Initiative, and is headquartered in Atlanta. It’s goal is to support innovative learning and development for HBCU students.

DSU will collaborate with the center and the entire HBCU community to bring leadership and career development to its students.

This initiative will serve as a hub for all 100 plus HBCU’s, connecting students with faculty - in person and virtually - to gain knowledge, skills, tools and resources they need to add to the nation’s workforce.

DSU’s VP for University Advancement Dr. Vita Pickrum explains how DSU students will benefit.

"This partnership allows our students to collaborate with students from throughout the HBCU network. Not only to benefit from the instruction, but also to learn from each other and from the different faculties that we have in all of our institutions that will be participating in the program," said Pickrum.

Pickrum says this collaboration fits with DSU’s curriculum.

"So whether it is social justice, whether it is for the arts, or for developing community activists and civic-minded individuals - all of that that falls within Propel and will fit within our Global Institute," said Pickrum. So we're very excited about our students having the option to be involved in all of those assets."

Pickrum notes DSU’s initial work with Propel will involve the College of Agriculture, Science, and Technology and the relationship will grow from there.