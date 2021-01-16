 DSU joins collaboration with Apple's Propel Center | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

DSU joins collaboration with Apple's Propel Center

By 1 hour ago
  • Milton Pratt / Delaware Public Media

Delaware State University is partnering with the Propel Center, a new global Historically Black Colleges and Universities Headquarters for Innovation 

 

The Propel Center is part of Apple’s $100 million Racial and Equity and Justice Initiative, and is headquartered in Atlanta. It’s  goal is to support innovative learning and development for HBCU students.

DSU will collaborate with the center and the entire HBCU community to bring leadership and career development to its students.

This initiative will serve as a hub for all 100 plus HBCU’s, connecting students with faculty - in person and virtually - to gain knowledge, skills, tools and resources they need to add to the nation’s workforce.

DSU’s VP for University Advancement Dr. Vita Pickrum explains how DSU students will benefit.

"This partnership allows our students to collaborate with students from throughout the HBCU network.  Not only to benefit from the instruction, but also to learn from each other and from the different faculties that we have in all of our institutions that will be participating in the program," said Pickrum.

Pickrum says this collaboration fits with DSU’s curriculum.

"So whether it is social justice, whether it is for the arts, or for developing community activists and civic-minded individuals - all of that that falls within Propel and will fit within our Global Institute," said Pickrum. So we're very excited about our students having the option to be involved in all of those assets."

Pickrum notes DSU’s initial work with Propel will involve the College of Agriculture, Science, and Technology and the relationship will grow from there. 

Tags: 
Delaware State Unversity
Apple
Propel Center

Related Content

DSU, New Castle County partner on COVID support for businesses

By Dec 17, 2020
Milton Pratt / Delaware Public Media

Delaware State University gets a $500,000 grant to help New Castle County businesses with COVID support.

DSU’s College of Business received the New Castle County Innovative Grant to create a web-based COVID Recovery Lab to help businesses in the county to navigate the pandemic environment.

DSU's Tony Allen tapped to lead Biden's Inaugural committee

By Nov 30, 2020
Delaware State University

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Delaware State University President Tony Allen to lead his inaugural committee.

DSU receives funding to study gun violence

By Nov 28, 2020

Delaware State University is partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to research gun violence.

DSU joins three other HBCU’s - Coppin State University in Baltimore, Texas State University in Houston, and Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi - participating in the research project to better understand why some young urban males carry guns.

Bank of America grant aims help DSU students with career preparedness

By Nov 26, 2020

Delaware State University gets $1 million dollars from Bank of America for a jobs partnership to help students of color.

The initiative will help students complete the education and training necessary to enter the workforce and get on the path to success in Delaware and beyond.