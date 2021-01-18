DSU, Inner City Cultural League of Dover celebrate MLK legacy

Delaware State University and the Inner City Cultural League of Dover held their annual Dr. Martin Luther King National Holiday Program Monday.

The event usually held on campus was virtual this year, honoring King and called for advancement in race relations.

Listen to this story

It featured speakers including Gov. John Carney, Senators Chris Coons and Tom Carper, state Attorney General Kathy Jennings, and DSU President Tony Allen.

Carney pointed to the swearing in of Tamika Montgomery-Reeves as the first Black Delaware Supreme Court Justice last year as an indication the state is making strides

Carney says moving forward is possible, but there is still work to do.

"But I'm confident that we will move forward productively and in good faith to make real change in our state," said Carney. "That starts with recognizing our shared history and learning the lessons of the past, that starts with working to improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color."

Allen says MLK Day is as much about people today as it is honoring Dr. King.

"As we think about this day, it's not just the remembrance of a great man. It is a moment when we decide again that what's important to us is worth fighting for until our very last breath," said Allen. "We know that we can do better. We ought to do better, and I promise you like we have always done before we will endure."

Allen points out that Dr. King’s words from the past still ring true, especially as it pertains to the renewed calls for racial equity and justice today.







