Drive-Thru light show coming to Wilmington Riverfront this holiday season

Wilmington’s Riverfront will be home to a holiday light show starting next month.

The Grand in Wilmington and Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) are producing the Winter in Wilmington Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show.

Listen to this interview

RDC marketing manager Joe Valenti says when the 2020 Riverfront ice rink season was scrapped due to COVID-19, the goal became to find another family-friendly holiday activity.

“We began working with the Grand - obviously they’ve been so good that we kind of started working with them and just came up with the idea for the drive-thru light show," said Valenti. "We’ll be bringing roughly about 40 different light exhibits that you’ll drive through in one of our commuter parking lots...all set to music and all completely contactless in your car with family to really enjoy the holiday spirit.”

The Winter in Wilmington Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show opens Black Friday - November 27, 2020 and runs through Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The Grand’s executive director Mark Fields says the show offers them another chance to engage the community while it’s three theaters remain closed by the pandemic.

“It’s really important for The Grand, which is a nonprofit community-serving organization, to continue to fulfill its mission. And that’s a real challenge in the age of COVID when our theaters (as you’ve noted) are closed," said Fields. "And so this is an opportunity for us to take our mission-oriented service to the community outside the theater.”

Advance timed-tickets are already on sale at The Grand's website.