DPH clears up prioritzation of COVID vaccine for providers

Delaware’s Division of Public Health is changing how providers should prioritize distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s new order requires health care providers to prioritize ensuring people receive a second dose of the vaccine on time rather than administering the first dose to people.

It also requires health care providers to give out the vaccine to eligible individuals who request them, as long as supply allows.

This order essentially formalizes what’s already been in practice in most of the state.

DPH is also requiring providers to report their vaccine inventories daily to a national database, report and wasted or spoiled doses, and ensure the vaccine remains accessible to all.

The order imposes fines on providers that fail to follow the new guidelines, which could also mean providers losing access to vaccine doses going forward.

The fines range from $100 to $1,000 per day.

DPH has also created a way for Delawareans to file a complaint if they believe a vaccine provider is violating any of the above requierments. Complaints can be sent to hspcontact@delaware.gov.