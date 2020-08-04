Dover works to repair downed power lines, clear roads

The state capital remains in a state of emergency after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through, causing major damage.

The storm passed through Dover in a matter of hours, but managed to leave plenty of destruction in its wake.

A few residents had their houses severely damaged by fallen trees and high winds.

Dover was hit with heavy winds and a reported tornado that swept through Kent County. Many roads throughout the city are blocked by trees and downed power lines.

Sergeant Mark Hoffman with the Dover Police Department says they’re working with the city to clean up the roads.

“Could be a matter of days honestly with the amount of trees and wires that are down it’s certainly gonna be very taxing on the city’s resources; the cleanup crews, the electric crews and the police and fire departments. We’re still running, checking on people whose homes have been damaged, making sure that they are okay.”

Hoffman and other city officials urge Dover residents to stay off the roads to make their cleanup job easier and only travel if necessary.

He adds the Dover Police are checking in with families displaced by the storm. He says there have been a handful of families whose houses have been severely damaged.

Expect delays as crews work to clean up the aftermath of the storm.