Delaware Public Media

Dover mayor declares state of emergency

By 54 minutes ago
  • There have been reports of a tornado touching down along Forrest Ave in Dover
    There have been reports of a tornado touching down along Forrest Ave in Dover
    Roman Battaglia / Delaware Public Media

Dover mayor Robin Christiansen has declared a state of emergency in the state capital in the wake of damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.


Residents in Dover are urged to stay indoors while Tropical Storm Isaias races up the East coast.

 

The storm caused extensive damage including downed power lines and fallen trees. There have also been reports of tornados touching down.

 

Sergeant Mark Hoffman with the Dover Police Department says debris on the roads is causing major delays and detours.

 

“As of right now we’re still seeing a lot of issues with downed power lines and trees and traffic related matters as a result. So we’re asking people to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel.”

 

The state of emergency includes a driving restriction. Unless it’s an emergency, people are required to stay off the roads.

 

Hoffman says for many people it was a regular workday, and businesses didn’t have enough time to prepare for the storm. That’s why he says they’re seeing so many people out on the roads.

 

The state of emergency could last up to a week, unless Mayor Christiansen ends it sooner.

Tags: 
Isaias
hurricane
City of Dover

Related Content

Tens of thousands without power, roads closed as Isaias hammers First State

By 3 hours ago
Kelli Steele / Delaware Public Media

Last updated at 1:00 pm

More than 60,000 Delawareans are out of power due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

 

Delmarva Power is reporting 608 outages in the First State, affecting just over 44 thousand customers as of 1 o’clock this afternoon. The Delaware Electric Co-op reports about 16,000 of its customers are also without power.

 

DEMA urges residents to be ready for Isaias

By 22 hours ago
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency advises Delawareans to use caution as Isaias is expected to hit the state Tuesday.

 

Dover special election scheduled for August

By Jun 23, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Residents in the city of Dover’s 1st district will soon see a special election to fill a soon to be vacated city council seat.