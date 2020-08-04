Dover mayor declares state of emergency

Dover mayor Robin Christiansen has declared a state of emergency in the state capital in the wake of damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Residents in Dover are urged to stay indoors while Tropical Storm Isaias races up the East coast.

The storm caused extensive damage including downed power lines and fallen trees. There have also been reports of tornados touching down.

Sergeant Mark Hoffman with the Dover Police Department says debris on the roads is causing major delays and detours.

“As of right now we’re still seeing a lot of issues with downed power lines and trees and traffic related matters as a result. So we’re asking people to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel.”

The state of emergency includes a driving restriction. Unless it’s an emergency, people are required to stay off the roads.

Hoffman says for many people it was a regular workday, and businesses didn’t have enough time to prepare for the storm. That’s why he says they’re seeing so many people out on the roads.

The state of emergency could last up to a week, unless Mayor Christiansen ends it sooner.