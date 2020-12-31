Dover International Speedway is planning for fans at its only race weekend in May

As of now Dover International Speedway is expected to run its only race weekend in 2021 with fans; of course that’s COVID permitting.

After a 2020 race season that saw Dover International Speedway condense two race weekends into one because of COVID-19, officials at the speedway are optimistic they can have a regular weekend come May 2021.

This year, the races at the speedway were postponed because of the COVID pandemic causing a historic three race doubleheader weekend in August with no fans in attendance.

Michael Lewis is the manager of communications at Dover International Speedway, and says the plan is to have fans in attendance, "Right now we're going forward with the preliminary planning as if it will be a regular race weekend that everybody enjoyed here from since we've opened in 1969 through 2019. Of course last year 2020, we had to host six races across three days with no fans, but we're planning for right now and we are hopeful that we will have our fans back at the track next year."

That’s subject to change because of state regulations stemming from the pandemic.

There is one guaranteed change for Delaware race fans.

Instead of the customary two race weekends at Dover International Speedway there will only be one.

The second race weekend will head to Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee.

The change in schedule will hurt the city of Dover as hotels, restaurants, and other businesses are usually packed for the race weekends.

Dover Motorsports, Inc., won’t see the same financial backlash.

Lewis says that’s because the company owns both tracks, "The company itself has the same amount of races, three of them are at different locations this year."

Dover is hosting its only race weekend in 2021 from May 14th through the 16th.