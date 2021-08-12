Dover Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate

A mask mandate resumes at Dover Air Force Base.

Dover Air Force Base implemented the mandate Wednesday due to the increased risk of sustained community transmission and exposure to COVID-19.

Kent County and the rest of the First State are now at high risk for COVID transmission

In accordance with Department of Defense guidance, all Dover Air Force Base personnel are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, when indoors.

Exceptions include when someone is alone in an office with a closed door, brief periods of time when eating and drinking while maintaining social distancing and when a mask is required to be lowered for identification or security purposes.

The base fitness center also currently requires masking indoors while using weightlifting equipment due to an inability to ensure distancing.