DNREC reinstates fees and passes for state parks

Free access to state parks and beaches ends this week.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that passes must be purchased to gain access. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said social distancing practices will remain in effect.

“For safety and public health reasons, we’ll still have bathrooms closed,” Garvin said. “We’re still encouraging people to come in off-peak hours to not necessarily stay as long giving other opportunities for people to experience the park safely. You’re required to bring a mask with you.”

Garvin added there will be parking lot closures for certain periods. He noted those measures are usually reserved for the peak holidays like the Fourth of July.

Fees make up more than 65 percent of state park operating costs. Garvin said parks lost nearly $1.2 million dollars since they were lifted in March. They were suspended to encourage people to get outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily and seasonal passes can be purchased online or at park kiosks. Garvin said DNREC’s Assistance Pass Program is extended to those on unemployment.

“They can go into our website, click on the Assistance Pass Program, scroll through the bottom, and then, there’s a form to fill out if you are on unemployment right now to get a discounted pass,” Garvin said.

Fees and passes return Friday. Visitors must have their receipts present when they arrive.