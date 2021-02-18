DNREC, Kent County working on sewer break along St. Jones River

A sewer break discharged wastewater into the St. Jones River.

DNREC and Kent County advise the public to avoid contact with the water in the St. Jones at the area of the leak until further notice.

Levy Court Public Works crews and environmental contractors are repairing the main and DNREC is onsite assessing the situation.

Residents should limit water usage to consumption only, such as for cooking, drinking water, using the toilet, or dripping water to prevent pipes from freezing.

DNREC says the sewer overflow occurred Wednesday afternoon when the force main ruptured near Kent County’s pumping station along its Puncheon Run line.

Residents who may have concerns or questions, can contact the DNREC Environmental Crimes Unit at 800-662-8802.