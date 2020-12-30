Discount toll rate on Delaware Memorial Bridge to increase Jan. 1, 2021

The Frequent Traveler toll rate on the Delaware Memorial Bridge is about to increase.

“January 1 - the Frequent Traveler discount toll rate will increase 50-cents to $2.25 per trip," said Jim Salmon - the public information officer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA). "All the other toll rates will remain the same on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.”

Salmon notes that this is the second phase of a two-part increase, "The first phase took place in 2019. And this is the second 50-cent increase.”

Salmon says the additional money is going to fund the DRBA’s Capital Improvement Program.

He says the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which spans the Delaware River and connects two of the most heavily traveled highway corridors in the Northeast, is the bi-state agency’s critical tolling asset and generates 80% of its operating revenue and 100% of net revenues.

The Frequent Traveler discount plan requires customers to take 20 trips across the Delaware Memorial Bridge within a 90-day period. More than 18,700 motorists are currently enrolled in the Frequent Traveler discount plan.

Toll Rate Schedule as of January 1, 2021

Non-Commercial

Passenger Car, Small Truck................................................................... $5.00

1Passenger Car, Small Truck (E-ZPass).................................................. $4.75

Passenger Car w/ 1 Axle Trailer............................................................ $7.50

Passenger Car w/ 2 Axle Trailer.......................................................... $10.00

Passenger Car w/ 3 Axle Trailer.......................................................... $12.50

1 Available to N.J. E-ZPass and Delaware E-ZPass account holders only

Passenger Cars Discount Plans

Commuters (22 trips in 30 days).......................................................... $1.25

Frequent Travelers (20 trips in 90 days) .............................................. $2.25

Commercial

2 Axle, 6 Tire Vehicle.......................................................................... $12.00

3 Axle Vehicle..................................................................................... $21.00

4 Axle Vehicle..................................................................................... $28.00

5 Axle Vehicle..................................................................................... $35.00

6 Axle Vehicle..................................................................................... $42.00