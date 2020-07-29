Dewey Baywalk formally named "TJ Memorial Baywalk" in honor of late Mayor TJ Redefer

The Town of Dewey Beach came together Tuesday night to dedicate the newly finished Baywalk in honor of former Mayor TJ Redefer.

TJ Redefer passed away on April 7, 2020 after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer; he was 58-years-old.

Tuesday’s dedication was specifically planned to coincide with his 59th birthday.

“The Dewey Beach Partnership - shortly after TJ passed away - approached the Commissioners and had a resolution drawn up; they wanted to name the Baywalk that is in front of the Hyatt and dedicated to TJ to make it the TJ Memorial Baywalk,” said TJ's wife Bobbie Redefer.

Bobbie Redefer called the dedication humbling and emotional for not only herself - but for her daughter (Leigh Ann Redefer Winslow) and son (Jack Redefer) too, “He wouldn’t believe it that so many people came out and that they honored him in that way.”

Bobbie Redefer says her husband worked tirelessly as mayor to ensure that the Baywalk got constructed.

The Baywalk is now adorned with several plaques with TJ’s name on them and blue adirondack chairs with TJ’s name-plate on each of them.

Dewey Beach Business Partnership - led by President Steve “Monty” Montgomery added that he wished that TJ was here to see the permanent contribution he made to a Town he loved so much.

Prior to his death, Redefer was mayor of Dewey Beach since 2017, when he was first elected a town commissioner and unanimously appointed mayor by his fellow commissioners.

Redefer had also worked in real estate since 1987 and was well-known for his drone photography in the resort.