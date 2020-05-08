Delaware Public Media

Dept. of Correction reports more COVID-19 cases at Vaughn and Howard Young prisons

By 1 hour ago
  • Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s Department of Correction announced additional cases of COVID-19 among inmates and correctional officers Friday.

8 more inmates statewide have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six were housed at minimum and medium security buildings at Vaughn Correctional Center.  Two were at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution. 7 of the 8 inmates are now in the COVID-19 treatment center at Vaughn, One is being treated at an area hospital.

DOC says 11 additional correctional officers statewide have also tested positive – 8 at Howard Young and 3 at Vaughn.  All of those officers are self-isolating at home.

In all, 135 inmates have tested postive to date with three deaths.  44 have recovered. 

70 correctional officers, staff and contract workers have tested positive overall. 12 have recovered.

DOC says it has also upgraded wiring in its COVID-19 treatment center at Vaughn this week to support the use of electronic tablets.  The tablets supplement phone access by giving inmates being treated for COVID-19 the ability to have video visits with loved ones and access video entertainment and educational programming.

"All inmates in the treatment center, infirmary or area hospital are receiving round-the-clock monitoring and care.  We also have taken steps to make them comfortable and keep them connected to loved ones, including through the use of hand-held tablets," said Commissioner Claire DeMatteis in a statement. "We will continue our rigorous efforts to screen, clean, test, isolate, treat and trace to prevent widespread contamination of the coronavirus."

Tags: 
coronanvirus
covid-19
prison
Dept of Correction

Related Content

Communicating about the coronavirus crisis in Delaware’s Hispanic community

By 7 hours ago
Hoy en Delaware

The Hispanic Delawareans have faced the highest per capita rate of known COVID-19 infections of any racial or ethnic group in the state.

State public health officials have said Spanish-language media and other trusted community partners are part of their strategy to disseminate information about the virus to this population.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with publisher and founder of Hoy en Delaware, Jose Somalo, about the role the the Spanish-language monthly paper is playing in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.


Coronavirus pandemic puts First State farmers markets in limbo

By 7 hours ago
Delaware Dept. of Agriculture

As the state tips its toe in the reopening waters – allowing some businesses to reopen in a limited fashion with significant restrictions – one area usually ramping up this time of year faces uncertainty.  Farmers markets have been told they must stay closed for now.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida checks in with these markets and vendors that sell at them to learn how they’re dealing with the forced hiatus.

 


Addiction treatment challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic

By 7 hours ago
Delaware Public Media

The coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges for people in the throes of substance abuse disorder, and those charged with treating their addiction. Some local providers say that while changes to federal regulations are helping address some of those challenges, they are also creating new problems.  