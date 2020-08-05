Dept. of Correction reports 9th COVID-related inmate death

Delaware’s Department of Correction announced a COVID-19 related inmate death Wednesday.

71 year-old Jackie Lovett died at Bayhealth Hospital in Kent County from complications from hypothyroidism and COVID.

Lovett was among the over 350 inmates who tested positive at Sussex Correctional Institution last month.

He was initially sent to DOC’s COVID-19 Treatment Center at Vaughn Correctional Center when he tested positive, but moved to Bayhealth Hospital July 14th when his symptoms worsened. He died there early Wednesday morning.

Lovett was serving tw0 life sentences for two counts of 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Deadly Weapon.

His death is the ninth COVID-19 related death involving an inmate in Delaware’s prison system and the second at Sussex Correctional Institution.

28 inmates at the facility remain COVID-19 positive. 7 are symptomatic, including who are hospitalized, but not on a ventilator.