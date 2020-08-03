DEMA urges residents to be ready for Isaias

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency advises Delawareans to use caution as Isaias is expected to hit the state Tuesday.

"We're really expecting a pretty fast-moving storm and the main threats that we're anticipating are rain and some wind in the area," said DEMA’s Community Relations Coordinator Jeff Sands.

Sands notes even though Isasis is a fast moving storm, there may be damage from the heavy rain and wind, adding those living along the coast should use caution as flooding is expected along the river areas and the normal areas where water accumulates.

And Sands says if you’re out driving be careful.

"It's really important for folks to just use caution. Remember never to drive through flood water and just keep an eye out, keep an eye on your sump pump in your basement and don't go anywhere near any kind of water standing in roadways," said Sands.

With the storm expecting to drop 3-6 inches of rain with sustained winds hitting 50 mph, that could leave trees and power lines susceptible to damage.

In turn that could also mean damage to homes and downed power lines and power outages.

The National Weather Service has put the entire state of Delaware under a Tropical Storm warning through Tuesday.