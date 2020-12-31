Delmarva Power asking customers to be aware of scams this winter

2020 is almost over but that doesn’t mean scammers will stop trying to steal your money and personal information.

Unfortunately scamming has become a regular experience for far too many of us.

And according to Delmarva Power spokesman Tim Stokes, scamming attempts have risen the past nine months during the COVID-19 pandemic when many have been more vulnerable, “We believe educating our customers on the scamming practices and how they can protect themselves is of the utmost importance.”

Stokes describes some of the scamming practices, “The most common scheme involves scammers’ use of technology to replicate a companies’ phone number through caller ID. This is also known as “spoofing.” During these calls, they will threaten to turn off a customer’s service unless they make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.”



Stokes says he wants Delmarva Power customers to know that the Utility will never call a customer to ask for their account number, ask for personal information, such as their Social Security number or bank information or ask them to make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.