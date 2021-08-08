DelDOT, Five Points Working Group discuss possibility of pedestrian bridges

DelDOT and the Five Points Working Group recently met to discuss ways to make crossing Route 1 near the beach safer.

Listen to this story

The working group - made up of local officials, community members and DelDOT staff - has been looking at options to ease traffic on the Route 1 corridor from Lewes down to Route 24 since 2017.

DelDOT director of community relations C.R. McLeod says their effort has already yielded recommendations, which DelDOT is examining.

“One of the ideas that was brought up by the group (Five Points Working Group) - at an earlier meeting was - this ongoing issue of safely crossing Route 1 and what possible improvements could be made. And one of the ideas that was suggested was - would it make sense to build pedestrian bridges over Route 1.”

McLeod says working with DelDOT consultants the group has sought to identify places in the Five Points area where building a pedestrian bridge or two would make sense.

But he notes that pedestrian bridges would not come cheap, putting the cost between $4- to $8-million.

McLeod says the bridges could make the highway safer for pedestrians since there are only three crosswalks between the four mile stretch.

“We did look at a number of other states that have these and that was included in the presentation,' said McLeod. "Again, Florida for example - there are many other places that have put these large structures in place, with varying degrees of success. And that’s obviously what we’re focused on”

McLeod says should that investment be made - DelDOT wants to make sure bridges are placed somewhere where they would actually be used.

The group is focusing on three locations, the Lewes Transit Center, Dartmouth Drive and the Midway location of Tanger Outlets Surfside.

Additional meetings are planned to continue the discussion.