DelDOT completes $100 million in infrastructure projects in first half of 2020

While Delaware was locked down during the coronavirus pandemic, DelDOT crews and contractors were hard at work.

COVID-19 restrictions decreased traffic volume, allowing DelDOT to get a lot of work done statewide during the first six months of the year.

DelDOT’s director of community relations C.R. McLeod says many of the projects completed were significant.

“Including the new Wilmington Transit Center that is now a new bus hub for about 80% of all the bus routes that go through the City of Wilmington," said McLeod. "It provides a sheltered space for folks who are using our public transportation to transfer to other routes.”

McLeod says that project was completed in May.

He says another major project was completed - this one downstate in Sussex County,

“We completed a major rehabilitation of two major bridges over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal to just make sure that they have a lot of good years left," said McLeod. "And there were some traffic restrictions on the bridges for about 6 months. So getting that project just before the start of the summer season was a big, big accomplishment.”

McLeod adds that the Marl Pit Roundabout in Middletown, work on Main Street Newark and the Paper Mill Road Bridge Rehabilitation, that replaced a failing bridge culvert in Newark - ranked fourth worst by DelDOT were also finished.

He notes the combined costs of these projects for the state was $100 million.

McLeod says DelDOT expects to wrap up work on the Marsh Road/I-95 Interchange, the I-95/Route 141 Interchange and the widening of Route 24 in Sussex County during the second half of this year.