 DelDOT asks state lawmakers for additional funds to offset pandemic losses | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media

DelDOT asks state lawmakers for additional funds to offset pandemic losses

By 6 hours ago
  • Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Department of Transportation outlined it’s budget request in front of the Joint Finance Committee Monday.


 

DelDOT continues to struggle with pandemic-related revenue decreases as fewer people drive and use public transit.

 

DelDOT secretary Nicole Majeski says revenues may not recover for another 2 to 3 years.

 

She adds the department had to sell bonds to drum up cash for the many construction projects ongoing.

 

“We wanted to keep our construction projects going, we understand how important that is for the economy to keep jobs going and we didn’t wanna see a disruption in that so sold the additional bonds," Majeski said.

 

She notes those additional bonds are helping fund the Restore the Corridor project in Wilmington.

 

That huge I-95 restoration project is expected to start this weekend, weather permitting.

 

Majeski told lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee Monday, the agency is seeking a $61 million increase to its budget for 2022.

Most of that is to resume a subsidy to the Delaware Transit Corporation that was covered by federal CARES act funding this year. 

 

The department is expected to get another $80 million from the latest round of relief last December. But Majeski says they don’t know yet how they’ll be able to spend that money, and if it can once again help cover the revenue gap.

 

“If they have the same parameters as they did last year with that CARES act funding we could use that again to kind of offset the anticipated revenue losses on the transit side and then use that towards the subsidies but again we need to see those parameters from FTA first,” said Majeski.

 

Around $1.5 million of new funding DelDOT is asking for will go toward the final stage of transitioning all DMV employees from casual/seasonal to full time equivalent.

 

JFC Co-chair Trey Paradee (D-Dover) applauds the move, saying there shouldn’t have been two tiers of employment in the first place and this should help solve the high turnover rates in those positions.

Tags: 
DelDOT
Budget 2022
Joint Finance Committee
Delaware General Assembly
Delaware legislature

Related Content

Town of Georgetown set to upgrade aging water lines

By Feb 7, 2021

The Town of Georgetown is set to begin a major waterline upgrade.

 

 


Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund Council makes 2nd round of recommendations

By Feb 4, 2021
Delaware Public Media

A transportation infrastructure initiative announced by Gov. John Carney in 2019 is ready to fund a second round of projects.


Long-running efforts to forge a future for the Weldin House bear fruit

By Jan 29, 2021
Larry Nagengast / Delaware Public Media

Last week, contributor Larry Nagengast highlighted a historic preservation victory in New Castle County – the Jester Farmhouse while highlighting some of the issues keeping the state, and specifically New Castle County, from seeing more success stories.

But there are other success stories. This week, Larry looks at another one, the Weldin House, detailing how it was saved and what its future holds.


Get ready, the I-95 restoration project starts in earnest next month

By Jan 29, 2021
Delaware Public Media

DelDOT’s massive restoration project on the I-95 corridor around Wilmington is just weeks away. 

 

DART service and fare changes coming next month

By Jan 27, 2021
DART First State

Changes in service and fares are coming to DART bus service statewide in February.


Joint Finance Committee hears considerably slimmed down higher ed funding requests

By Feb 4, 2021
Delaware Public Media

Higher education was the focus of today’s Joint Finance Committee hearings. 


Joint Finance Committee begins building 2022 state budget

By Feb 2, 2021
Joe Irizarry / Delaware Public Media

The Joint Finance Committee begins its process of parsing out a state budget from Gov. Carney’s recommendations.

Department of Elections prepares for reapportionment, seeks funding

By Feb 3, 2021
Joe Irizarry / Delaware Public Media

The Joint Finance Committee’s budget hearings Wednesday included a session with the Department of Elections and Human Resources.