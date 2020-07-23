Delaware's unemployment claims remain flat as national claims rise

New unemployment claims in Delaware remain fairly steady over the past few weeks.

The Delaware Department of Labor received 2,720 claims for the week ending July 18th.

That’s down from the 3,167 claims the previous week and slightly lower than the 2,791 claims for the week ending July 4th.

Unemployment claims nationally rose for the first time in 16 weeks last week, with a total of 1.4 million Americans filed jobless claims across the country.

Delaware has now seen a total of 123,326 claims since mid March. The total amount of benefits paid to Deleawareans since then now tops 650 million dollars.

These numbers come as the state Department of Labor extended unemployment benefits for another 13 weeks. Those eligible for the additional benefits should receive notice from the department.

But the extra $600 per week in benefits from the federal government ends this week.