Delaware's Prescription Monitoring Program joins its Electronic Health Record System

The First State is streamlining the way drug prescribers access patient information.

The state’s Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) is now part of Delaware’s Electronic Health Record System.

Prescription Monitoring Program administrator Jason Slavoski says until now prescribers needed to log on the two separate systems to get patient information.

"Essentially if they were seeing a patient, they would have to exit their medical record, open a web browser, and enter a username and password, put in all their patients’ information and do a search," said Slavoski. "Now with this integration there’s no need for that. We felt that it was taking away valuable time for patient care.”

Slavoski says the program manages more than 16 million controlled substance prescriptions and currently has more than 7,800 users.

This change is also expected to help the Prescription Monitoring Program’s efforts to flag potential problems with prescription drug addiction and mitigate the opioid epidemic in Delaware.

Delaware currently has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the United States.

Slavoski also notes that the integration will be via Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway solution, which has been delivering services for the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation since 2017.