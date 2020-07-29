Delaware's five-day average cases back above 100

The state is reporting another day of more than 100 new cases of COVID-19.

The 126 new positive tests leave Delaware with a total of 14,602 confirmed cases to date.

State health officials are also reporting another related death. Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 581.

The number of hospitalizations continues to rise steadily statewide with a current total of 68. 15 people are considered critically ill.

The five-day average of new positive cases in Delaware is above the threshold for quarantine lists in neighboring states again. That average is now at just above 106 cases per day.

And the average of people testing positive is steady at just over 4 percent.