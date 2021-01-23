Delaware's COVID deaths rise, but hospitalizations drop

Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll jumped again Saturday.

State health officials announced 9 more deaths, pushing Delaware’s total 1,036.

The latest victims were all over 66-years-old with underlying conditions. Eight were long-term care facility residents. 4 were from Sussex County, 3 from Kent County and 2 from New Castle County,

Other COVID-19 numbers statewide are showing continued improvement. Hospitalizations fell to 401, their lowest level since Christmas Day. 55 people are considered in critical condition.

The average number of new positive cases remains below 700 for a fifth straight day, dipping to 656.1. And the 7-day average of tests returning positive is just below 9 percent, sitting at 8.7.

The state is performing around 8,200 tests per day.

And as the state ramps up Phase 1B of its vaccination plan with a series of drive thru events this weekend, Delaware has delivered close to 65,000 of the just over 96,000 doses it has received to date.