Delaware's COVID-19 numbers improve, but concerns remain about social gatherings

As the weather gets cooler, Delaware officials are warning residents to remain vigilant about COVID-19 protocols.

Social distancing and wearing masks continue to be the state’s primary advice as its COVID numbers tick down, but officials are also concerned this time of the year about social gatherings at home.

Delaware’s seven day average of persons testing shows is down to 5.3 percent positive - and the new metric of actual positive tests comes in at 2.5 percent. The seven day average of new cases per day is just over 136.

The one number the state is watching closely is hospitalizations. It stands at 112 - up from a low of close to 40 in the summer.

But with Halloween parties and then the holidays fast approaching - more social and family gatherings inside are expected.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the state is seeing evidence of cases where exposure to multiple people at a house party led to community spread.

"A house party were 50% of susceptible individuals became positive after that house party then it's easy to see how when you have a cluster of infections like that and everybody goes back to their life of going to school or teaching or working or spending time with others how then you get more community spread from those clustered events," Rattay said.

Rattay notes a national study found at one family gathering with 20 people, that included 14 people inside didn’t wear masks or social distance, 12 became positive, while the six outside following guidelines didn’t become positive.