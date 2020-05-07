Delaware's COVID-19 deaths surpass 200

Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll topped 200 Thursday.

Nine new deaths were reported, pushing the state's total to 202.

The latest victims all had underlying health conditions and seven were long-term care facility residents.



After seeing a jump of more than 400 new cases Wednesday, state health officials report 161 Thursday giving the state 5,939 since March 11th.

The key metrics the state is watching closely as it plots a course for reopening brought some positive news.

Current hospitalizations fell by 14 to 285 and have now stayed at or under 300 for more than a full week now. 56 people are critically ill.

The five-day average for the percentage of people testing positive is also back on a positive trend line - sitting just above 20 percent

At the county level - Sussex added 70 new cases, New Castle 43 and Kent 54. Sussex still has the most cases in the state to date with 2,834

110 more people are considered recovered, lifting that total to 2,110. Negative tests to date in Delaware now total 21,387.