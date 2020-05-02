Delaware's COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000 and 9 more deaths reported

Delaware’s total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 5,000 Saturday, and the death toll rose to 168.

But the percentage of people testing positive remains on a downward trajectory.

State health officials announced 9 more deaths related to the coronavirus Saturday, along with 120 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delaware is now at 5,038

But the five-day average for the percentage of people testing positive fell to just over 22 percent as of Friday. It has been dropping incrementally since April 21st when it stood at 34.7 percent. Gov. Carney has said seeing a consistent decline in that percentage will be a key factor in moving ahead with reopening the state.

Carney has also pointed to hospitalization numbers are crucial - and that number ticked up slightly from 281 to 300. The number of people considered critically ill is 64.

The nine deaths reported Saturday ranged in age from 26 to 98. All nine had underlying health conditions and eight lived at long-term care facilities. Six were from New Castle County, two from Kent and one from Sussex.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) also announced Saturday that there have been 3 more deaths connected to the state's long-term care facilities.

The victims were two women, ages 49 and 53, living at Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna and a 64 year old man at Delaware Psychiatric Center (DPC). They died between April 23 and April 29.

The state's long-term care facilities have now seen a total of seven COVID-19 deaths.

Sussex County is still seeing quickest spread of the virus – with 67 new cases reported

New Castle County added 35 cases Saturday, while 20 more were reported in Kent County.

1,546 people are now considered recovered, up 143 from a day ago.