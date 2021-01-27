 Delaware's average number of daily COVID cases lowest in nearly two months | Delaware First Media
Delaware's average number of daily COVID cases lowest in nearly two months

The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the First State remain on a downward trajectory.

For the first time in almost two months, Delaware’s seven-day rolling average dipped below 600 cases per day Wednesday.  It’s now at just over 585.

And the number of COVID hospitalizations continues to drop. There are now 355 statewide - down by 28 from Tuesday. 48 cases are considered critical.

The state has announced seven more deaths related to the virus. All victims had underlying health conditions and three were long-term care facility residents. 

Delaware’s COVID death toll now stands at 1,072.

The average number of positive tests continues its downward trend and is now just above 8 percent, with an average of more than 8,000 COVID tests being performed in Delaware each day.

To date the First State has seen more than 75,000 COVID cases out of more than 1.2 million tests.

 

