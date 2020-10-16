Delaware Public Media

Delaware unemployment dips again in September

By 57 minutes ago
  • Delaware Public Media

Unemployment across the nation and in Delaware is still high, but continues its steady decline after spiking over the summer.

The First State’s unemployment rate was 8.2 percent for the month of September, down from 8.9 percent the month before.

The U.S. rate was at 7.9 percent, down from 8.4 percent in August.

State Division of Unemployment Director Darryl Scott says continuous claims in Delaware are below 30,000 for the first time since April, but he notes initial claims ticked up this past week after trending down for a while. 

“We just exceeded more than 2,000 claims, and that’s the first time in 10 weeks that we’ve been above the 2,000-unit mark. So that’s a slight upward trend," said Scott. "If you look at the trend since the middle of June, we’ve been trending down.”  

Unemployment peaked in Delaware at 15.8 percent in May.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance program offering some Delawareans an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits hinges on the states three-month rolling unemployment average. The program will end if the average drops below 8 percent. It was above 10 percent in August.

The First State added 2,100 new jobs last month for a total of 428,800. That’s still 37,500 fewer than the same time a year ago.

The biggest loss has been in the leisure and hospitality industry with 13,000 fewer jobs.

 

Tags: 
Unemployment

Related Content

First State still coping with unemployment spike

By Oct 2, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Like most other states,  Delaware has received a flood of unemployment claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s monthly unemployment rate was 10.5 percent in August after peaking at 15.8 percent in May.  And it is still much higher than the 3.9 percent rate reported this time last year.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Delaware Division of Unemployment Director Daryl Scott about the state’s various efforts to pay jobless benefits.


Extended unemployment benefits program kicks in for Delawareans

By Sep 30, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Delaware is among states with a high enough unemployment rate to qualify for extended benefits.

The “High Extended Benefits” program was written into the federal CARES Act. It kicks in when states average more than eight percent unemployment over a three-month period.

First State unemployment rate back below 10 percent

By Sep 18, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s unemployment rate continues to improve along with the rest of the country.

The First State’s rate dropped again in August from 10.5 percent to 8.9 percent.

Some Delawareans will see $300 a week increase in unemployment benefits

By Sep 10, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Some unemployment recipients in Delaware are set to get an extra $300 per week.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the First State’s application to tap into Lost Wages Assistance funding. 