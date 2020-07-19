Delaware Public Media

Delaware towns could see 100 days of sunny-day flooding in 2050, says NOAA report

By 13 minutes ago
  • Tidal water bubbles up through a manhole cover on the flood-prone 7th Street Peninsula in Wilmington
    Tidal water bubbles up through a manhole cover on the flood-prone 7th Street Peninsula in Wilmington
    Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the future.


Sunny-day or nuisance flooding can cause public inconvenience, such as road closures, merely as a result of a high tide, with no storm in sight. It can happen during a full moon or when wind or currents change. It’s happening more often, particularly along the east coast, as a result of climate change-related sea level rise.

Lewes saw nine days of sunny-day flooding last year. Reedy Point near Delaware City saw three. But the number of flooding days Reedy Point experiences each year could rise to 100 by 2050, according to the annual high-tide flooding outlook the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released earlier this month. By that point, Lewes could see up to 135 days of high-tide flooding per year, according to the report.

“It’s sea level rise,” said Phil Barnes of the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration. “I mean, the fact that this is happening with more frequency, that’s sea level rise. This is what it looks like.”

NOAA also lists sinking land and the loss of natural coastal barriers as causes for the increase in frequency and severity of high-tide flooding. 

The recent report found annual high-tide flooding frequencies are not just increasing but are accelerating at the majority of locations along the east and gulf coasts that NOAA tracks.

“By 2030, long-term projections show 7 to 15 days of high-tide flooding for coastal communities nationally,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, acting director of NOAA's National Ocean Service, during a press call Tuesday. “By 2050, that number rises to 25 to 75 days, suggesting that high-tide flood levels may become the new high tide in some locations.” 

 

LeBoeuf says sunny-day flooding is defined as 1.75 to 2 feet above the normal high tide.

 

“As sea level rise continues,” she said, “damaging floods that decades ago happened only during a storm now happen more regularly even without severe weather."

“You see where this is going,” she added. “We all need to pay attention.”

Lewes is projected to see between 7 and 12 days of sunny-day flooding this year. Twenty years ago, its average was four days a year. 

Barnes, who has studied coastal resiliency needs in Sussex County, says the projections in NOAA’s recent report are not detailed enough to help local officials plan for adapting to the sea level rise. 

“I wouldn't know what to do with 100 days of sunny-day flooding in Lewes,” he said. “That number without context for an entire municipality has little value other than making a case that this is going to get worse.”

Barnes notes municipalities can see the increase in flooding for themselves. 

"They’re experiencing it,” he said. “So I don’t think that a local official needs a dataset from NOAA to tell them that it's flooding more often and will continue to flood more often. ”

A survey the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control conducted last year found more than half of Delawareans say they’ve personally observed local impacts of climate change. Forty-seven percent say they’ve personally experienced sea level rise—a 25-point increase from 2009.  

 

Tags: 
flooding
coastal flooding
Sea Level Rise
Climate Change
Lewes
reedy point
Delaware City
sunny-day flooding
nuisance flooding
high-tide flooding
Tidal flooding
NOAA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
phil barnes
University of Delaware
university of delaware institute for public administration

Related Content

Considering 'managed retreat' as a response to sea level rise

By Sep 6, 2019
Delaware Public Media

The question of how low-lying coastal communities will adapt to the rising seas and more extreme weather caused by climate change is increasingly making it into the public consciousness.   That’s especially true in Delaware, which is particularly vulnerable because its land is sinking at the same time as waters are rising.

One strategy that’s often listed as a possibility, but rarely discussed in depth, is simply getting out of the way.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talked with a new University of Delaware faculty member about this concept, known as “managed retreat," and whether it could help areas of the First State


As sea levels rise, a Wilmington neighborhood deals first with current flooding

By Sep 20, 2019
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

One low-lying Wilmington neighborhood is expected to be highly susceptible to rising sea levels down the road.  But before tackling that challenge, a solution to the chronic flooding it already faces is being built.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt explores that project, and what else might need to be done to keep the neighborhood livable long term.

 


Flooding and economic development at odds on 7th Street Peninsula

By Mar 15, 2019
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

Regional planners hope to solve flooding problems on Wilmington’s E. 7th Street Peninsula, where sea level rise could eventually make the flooding worse. Many business owners there don’t want to move, and some want to see more development.

 


Public weighs in as state develops climate action plan

By Mar 6, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

State environmental regulators sought input from the public this week as they craft a plan to mitigate and respond to climate change.


2028 comprehensive plan aims to prepare Wilmington for impacts of climate change

By Dec 23, 2019

The recently approved Wilmington 2028 Comprehensive Plan combines 13 current neighborhood and city-wide plans into a single document, with new goals for Delaware’s most populous city.

 


 

What’s next for Delaware as it tackles climate change? State officials promise a new roadmap

By Feb 28, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Delaware is revisiting what it needs to do to combat climate change. 

DNREC holds public meetings in Georgetown, Wilmington and Dover next week to discuss what it wants to do and get feedback as it develops a climate action plan.  But already some are saying not the state is not on the right track.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at where the First State is headed on developing its climate policy.

 