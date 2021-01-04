Delaware tops 60,000 total COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

The First State’s COVID-19 are heading in the wrong direction as the first full week of 2021 begins.

Hospitalizations rose Sunday to 432, their highest level since a record 454 on Dec. 22nd. 52 of those are people considered to be in critical condition.

State health officials also announced 847 new positive cases Sunday – only the third time in the past two weeks Delaware saw more than 800 cases in one day. The 7-day average for new cases is now just below 696 per day.

The state has now surpassed 60,000 total cases since the pandemic began, reaching 60,333.

Delaware also announced 7 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 937. All 7 victims were over 63 years old and had underlying. Two were long-term care facility residents.

The number of tests remains low coming out of the holidays, averaging below 6,500 per day at just under 6.477, while the average number of positive tests sits at 9.6 percent.









